Coupon code "7875920-AFS" drops the price to $8 off list and yields free shipping (another $1 savings). Buy Now at UntilGone
- heat reflecting titanium layer
- one size fits most adults
- stretchable neoprene base material
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Apply coupon code "SJ6QAPAI" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fulaerj via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- Model: RFAUS-MD1725GY
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- stores 32 readings
- body & surface modes
- measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- LCD display
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Coupon code "5767920" drops prices to as low as $26.99 for twin sets ($122 off) and up to $33.99 for king sets ($115 off). Shop Now at UntilGone
- Available in sizes Twin to King in select colors (Ivory pictured).
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Sign In or Register