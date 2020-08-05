Tioseban offers its Tioseban Men's Hand-Stiched Leather Flip Flops for $31.99. Coupon code "DN8668" cuts it to $21.99. Shipping adds $5. Buy Now at Tiosebon
- They're available in Navy (pictured) or Brown.
-
Expires 8/5/2020
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Select items are marked at an extra 25% off through July 26 (the discount is already shown on the product pages.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
This was already a great sale yesterday, but Nordstrom Rack has knocked an extra 25% off the price of nearly 70 pairs of Birkenstocks. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
Many big brand items were already at impressive lows yesterday, but there's now an extra 25% off. Save on styles from adidas, Alexander McQueen, Nike, Reebok, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
That's the highest extra discount we've ever seen from this store, and applies to over 700 items from the men's, women's, and kids' sale. Shop Now at Clarks
- Coupon code "EXTRA50" bags this extra discount.
- Applies to sale items.
