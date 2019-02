One 10mm dynamic driver and one Knowles balanced armature driver per side

MMCX detachable cable connections

metal housing

5N eight-core oxygen-free copper-plated silver cable

Massdrop offers the Tin Audio T3 In-Ear Monitors forwith. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find for these recently-released earphones. Deal ends February 13. A follow-up to the well-reviewed T2 earphones, they feature:Note: This item is expected to ship on March 13.