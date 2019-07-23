Ending today, Timex via Rakuten offers the Timex Unisex Ironman Sleek 150 Lap Tapscreen Watch in Blue for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $22.39. Plus, members bag $6.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $4 under our May mention of a different color and the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- resin case and band
- quartz movement
- date display
- water resistant to 330 feet
- Model: TW5M09700
Jomashop offers the Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Watch for $66.49. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Buy Now
- stainless steel case and bracelet
- Japanese Eco-Drive movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- Model: BM6985-55E
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's and women's watches and watch accessories with prices starting from $9.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $7.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $9.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. ( It is a low today by $26.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
