Ending today, Timex via Rakuten offers the Timex Unisex Ironman Sleek 150 Lap Tapscreen Watch in Blue for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $22.39. Plus, members bag $5.50 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $4 under our May mention of a different color and the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- resin case and band
- quartz movement
- date display
- water resistant to 330 feet
- Model: TW5M09700
Jomashop offers the Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Watch for $66.49. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Buy Now
- stainless steel case and bracelet
- Japanese Eco-Drive movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- Model: BM6985-55E
Amazon offers the Kate Spade Women's Park Row Wrist Watch in Black Floral for $37.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- Note that this item will ship in 1 to 2 months
- 34 mm case
- 12 mm band width
- mineral crystal
- analog-quartz movement with a 3 hand analog display
- water resistance to 100 feet
- Model: KSW1476
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.
Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
