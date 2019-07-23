Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Timex Unisex Ironman Sleek 150 Lap Tapscreen Watch
$22 w/ $6 Rakuten points $50
free shipping

Ending today, Timex via Rakuten offers the Timex Unisex Ironman Sleek 150 Lap Tapscreen Watch in Blue for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $22.39. Plus, members bag $5.50 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $4 under our May mention of a different color and the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now

Features
  • resin case and band
  • quartz movement
  • date display
  • water resistant to 330 feet
  • Model: TW5M09700
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Watches Rakuten Timex
Men's Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register