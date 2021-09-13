New
Timex · 19 mins ago
$45 $65
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Timex
Tips
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "This is an affordable watch with classic looks and a comfortable leather strap that goes with a lot of things in my wardrobe. Plus, it has a solid tick sound that's really satisfying."
Features
- leather strap
- 24-hour military time
- Indiglo dial
- water resistance to 100 feet
Details
