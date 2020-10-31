New
Ends Today
Timbuk2 · 1 hr ago
Extra 40% off
free shipping w/ $50
Apply code "TREAT" to save on backpacks, messenger bags, custom bags, and more. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Travel-Friendly Backpack
$30 $40
free shipping
That's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Gunmetal Tundra pictured).
- laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15" MacBook and iPad
- front zip pocket
- Model: 347-3-2001-p
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Targus Laptop Bags and Backpacks at Amazon
up to 59% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on rolling bags, commuter backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo B210 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack
$10 $22
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- holds laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17225
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo ThinkBook 16" Laptop Urban Backpack
$27 $30
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $11 when you apply coupon code "ACCEXTRA10." Buy Now at Lenovo
- Note that this item will ship in 5 to 7 days.
- quilted, padded PC compartment fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- vertical side-access compartment
- adjustable straps
- water-resistant fabric
- anti-theft pocket
- Model: 4X40V26080
eBay · 3 wks ago
Kipling Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on handbags, crossbody bags, laptop bags, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Timbuk2 · 2 days ago
Timbuk2 Convertible Backpack Tote
$64 $129
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Timbuk2
- Available in Jet Black or Jet Black Lug.
- converts from a tote bag to a backpack
- adjustable hand and shoulder straps
- accommodates a 15" laptop
