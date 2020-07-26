New
Timbuk2 · 17 mins ago
up to 50% off + extra 10% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EOS10" to cut an extra 10% off a wide range of totes, backpacks, messenger bags, and more, making this the largest flat discount we've seen from Timbuk2. Shop Now at Timbuk2
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Nomatic Expandable Backpack
$170 $260
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- made of water-resistant materials
- lay-flat laptop and tablet compartments
- accommodates up to a 15" laptop and up to a 13" tablet
- magnetic water bottle pockets
- RFID safe storage
- hidden pocket for cash or passport
- clamshell access allowing enough clothes for a 1 to 3 day trip
- Model: TRPK30-BLK-02
Woot! An Amazon Company · 22 hrs ago
Under Armour Recruit 2.0 Backpack
$28 $49
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Graphite Medium Heat/White
- holds up to 15” MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptops
- adjustable, padded, HeatGear shoulder straps
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 18 hrs ago
Office Depot and Office Max Back to School Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $60
Going back to school looks a little different (okay, maybe a lot different) for many this year, but it doesn't have to be totally different. School supply shopping is half the fun of going back to school, so carve out some normalcy and save while you're at it with this sale. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
PUMA Men's Contender Backpack
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Black/Gold or Deep Black.
- 12" shoulder drop
- padded contour straps
- water bottle pockets
- laptop sleeve
- internal organizer
- Model: PV1452
