Timbuk2 · 56 mins ago
Up to 70% off
free shipping
Shop the highest percent-off discount we've seen from Timbuk2, with accessories starting from $10, backpacks from $29, and duffel bags from $29. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack for $29 (pictured, low by $21)
- Many items receive free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $7.95 to orders under $50.)
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 56 min ago
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo 15.6" Classic Backpack by NAVA
$10 $50
free shipping
You'd pay over $40 for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
TUMI Pre-Black Friday Event at Nordstrom Rack
up to 50% off
free shipping
Money clips and wallets start at $45, backpacks and totes start at $180, and travel satchels at $210. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Tumi Quincy Expansion Slim Crossbody Bag for $96.97 ($98 off).
The North Face · 14 hrs ago
The North Face Route Rocket Backpack
$40 $80
free shipping
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Originals Utility Carryall Tote Bag
$24 in-cart $65
free shipping
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $4 less than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black at this price
- sold by adidas via eBay
- adjustable handles with detachable shoulder strap
- water bottle pockets and front zip pocket
- padded inner laptop sleeve
- measures 12" x 7" x 16.75"
- cinch and zip closure
- Model: CM3840
