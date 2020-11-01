New
Timbuk2 · 1 hr ago
$64 $129
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Timbuk2
- Available in Jet Black or Jet Black Lug.
- converts from a tote bag to a backpack
- adjustable hand and shoulder straps
- accommodates a 15" laptop
Expires 11/1/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Coach · 1 wk ago
Coach Corner Zip Signature Canvas Wristlet
$25 $78
$5 shipping
It's $53 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Coach
- Available in several colors (Light Khaki Rose pictured).
- Shipping adds $5; otherwise, Coach Members gets free shipping on all orders $99 or more. (It's free to signup.)
- 2 credit card slots
- wrist strap attached
- fits an iPhone or Android
- Model: 58035
New
Michael Kors · 3 hrs ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Logo Top-Zip Tote Bag
$79 $328
free shipping
Thats a savings of $249 off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- logo print canvas
- measures 10.75” x 7.5” x 4”
- front slip pocket
Coach Outlet · 6 days ago
Coach x Marvel Sale at Coach Outlet
70% off
free shipping
Loads of Marvel-themed items are discounted in this sale, including totes, crossbody bags, hoodies, and T-shirts. Now at 70% off, this beats our mention from last week (60% off); Plus, you'll get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 6 days ago
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
up to 75% off
Save on over 500 items including handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Many items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Travel-Friendly Backpack
$30 $40
free shipping
That's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Gunmetal Tundra pictured).
- laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15" MacBook and iPad
- front zip pocket
- Model: 347-3-2001-p
