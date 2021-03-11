New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Timberland Men's Kendrick Waterproof Leather Chukka Boots
$70 $150
free shipping w/ $89

That's $10 less than Timberland's direct price and at least $50 below most retailers. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Potting Soil or Jet Black.
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/14/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack Timberland
Men's Boots Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register