Spruce up a wall (no pun intended) with one of the hottest trends in home decor and save a bundle. It's good for the environment too, since all Timberchic wall planks are made from 100% reclaimed wood. Shop Now at Lowe's
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
Save on lighting, bathroom fixtures, decor, tools, storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Select items receive free shipping, as marked.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Most merchants charge at least $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Sign In or Register