Prices start from $68, and the sale includes variations of color and flooring design. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Timberchic 3" Variable Length 1-ft Freestone Fir Wall Plank for $105 ($35 off).
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With Prime exclusive prices, save on drills, cargo shorts, small appliances, trainers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop a wide selection of items including vitamins and supplements from $2, computer cables from $5, rugs from $7, shoes for the whole family from $18, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on thousands of items, including shoes, men's and women's coats, home decor, makeup, accessories, and more. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99; orders of $89 or more ship free via "SHIP89".
Choose from 10 men's and women's pairs, with prices starting from $63. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional $5 off your order subtotal at checkout.
- Pictured are the Merrell Men's Jungle Moc Slip-On Shoes for $62.99 (low by $22).
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose from 13 items, including rotary hammer drills, combo kits, jigsaws, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Flex 2000-Lumen LED Rechargeable Portable Work Light for $49.99 (low by $29).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's the best we've seen at $11 under our May mention, and a current low by $41. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- pinch-proof spreaders
- Model: 6006
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register