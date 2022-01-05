sponsored
New
Tilswall Tools · 7 mins ago
$46 $65
free shipping
Tilswall Tools offers the Tilswall Waterproof Metal Detector for Kids & Adults for $64.99. Coupon code "dealnews45" cuts that to $45.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
Features
- detection depth up to 18cm
- LCD display
- 3.5mm audio jack for use with headphones
- 10'' waterproof search coil
- three tones for three different categories of metal target
