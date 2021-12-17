sponsored
Tilswall Tools · 18 mins ago
$17 $40
$8 shipping
Tilswall offers the Tilswall Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS8" cuts that to $17. Shipping adds $7.99. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
Features
- six speed levels
- built-in light
- storage bag
Details
Lowe's · 6 hrs ago
DeWalt DW 100-Piece Flextorq Set
$15 $30
pickup
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Lowe's · 3 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Savings at Lowe's
Up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router
$49 $69
free shipping
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
Features
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Skil 15A 16" Worm Drive Carpentry Chainsaw
$455 in cart $700
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11