Tilswall Tools · 34 mins ago
$33 $65
free shipping
Tilswall Tools offers its Tilswall 800-watt HVLP Paint Sprayer for $64.99. Apply coupon code "sprayer32" to cut it to $32.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
Features
- 3 nozzle sizes
- adjustable valve knob
- shoulder strap
- funnel
Details
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
DeWalt at Ace Hardware
Discounts and Bundles
free delivery w/ Ace Rewards
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Milescraft Crown45 Crown Molding Jig
$30 $33
free shipping
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
eBay · 1 mo ago
eBay Power Tool Daily Deals
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
Northern Tool · 6 days ago
Klutch 100-Piece Specialty Bit Set
$12 $22
free shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Features
- Chrome vanadium steel construction
- 1/4" head
- Drywall stopper
- 1" and 2" socket adapters