Tilswall Tools · 19 mins ago
$33 $73
free shipping
Tilswall Tools offers its Tilswall 800-watt HVLP Paint Sprayer for $72.99. Apply coupon code "dealnews10" to cut it to $32.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
- 3 nozzle sizes
- adjustable valve knob
- shoulder strap
- funnel
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Power Tool Savings at Lowe's
Up to 49% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router
$49 $69
free shipping
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Ace Hardware · 12 hrs ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit
Free tool w/ purchase
free shipping
Purchase a Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit for $159 or $299, and receive a free tool. There are 2 kit options, each with 11 free tool options. Shop Now at Home Depot