Tilswall Tools · 1 hr ago
$33 $73
free shipping
Tilswall Tools offers its Tilswall 800-watt HVLP Paint Sprayer for $73. Apply coupon code "dealnews6" to cut it to $33. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
Features
- 3 nozzle sizes
- Adjustable valve knob
- Shoulder strap
- Funnel
Details
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
DeWalt 20V Batteries & Tools at Amazon
Up to 42% off
free shipping
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Amazon · 1 day ago
LLPT Silicone Door Seal Strip
From $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
Features
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Amazon · 32 mins ago
Craftsman 6-Piece Small Screwdriver Jewelers Set
$5.98 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B