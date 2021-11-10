sponsored
Tilswall Tools · 25 mins ago
$50 $65
free shipping
Tilswal offers the Tilswal Waterproof Metal Detector for Kids & Adults for $64.99. Coupon code "dealnews49" cuts that to $49.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Tilswall Tools
- detection depth up to 18cm
- LCD display
- 3.5mm audio jack for use with headphones
- 10'' waterproof search coil
- three tones for three different categories of metal target
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Glow
$250 $300
free shipping
This invitation-only introductory price is $50 less than you'd pay normally. Buy Now at Amazon
- interactive projector and video-calling device
- includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+
- includes Tangram Bits for interactive learning
- works with a free mobile app on iOS and Android
Amazon · 1 day ago
Zetens Outdoor Wireless Weather Station w/ Sensor
$16 $32
free shipping
Apply coupon code "O6WFEBYS" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Justin Bruns, LLC via Amazon.
- backlit touchscreen
- 6.1" LCD color screen
- works as alarm clock
- Model: wsmm2
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Noza Mini LED Hidden Camera Detector
$40 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20A5VFWN" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NOZA Store via Amazon.
- rechargeable
- includes lanyard
- 4 sensitivity levels
- built-in anti-theft vibration/movement alarm
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Pelican Protector Series Stick-On Mount for Apple AirTag 4-Pack
$40 $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. (You'd pay $20 for just one normally.) Buy Now at Amazon
- adhesive backing
- 2 piece design allows for easy AirTag insertion and durable protection during use
- Model: PP046386
