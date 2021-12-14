That's $2 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 250ft range
- helps keep track of devices it's attached to
That's $5 off and the first discount we've seen on this version just released last month. It features a farther range and longer lasting battery than the 2020 version. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67 waterproof
- notify when found option
- up to 250-foot Bluetooth range
- finds your phone even on silent
- works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri
- Model: RE-44001
It's a savings of $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ Android, iOS, Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: RE-46002
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- makes your phone ring, even when it's on silent
- works w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Model: RE-25002
Save on car chargers, desktop station chargers, cables, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $44.99 (low by $15)
Take up to half off Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, TVs, and home security. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
