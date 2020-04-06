Open Offer in New Tab
Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Service
free for first responders

Tide Cleaners and the Tide brand are mobilizing Tide Loads of Hope to provide free laundry and dry cleaning to the immediate family of first responders. Included in this service are those in the medical field (paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers), police officers, and fire fighters. Shop Now

  • The service is provided in select cities. Scroll down the page to see a list of participating locations.
