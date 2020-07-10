That's a $57 savings. Buy Now at Tidal
- After three months, the subscription continues at $19.99 per month unless canceled.
- This offer is for new users only.
- access to 60+ million tracks, 250,000+ HD videos and live events, completely ad-free
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Never let an idea or plan go unexplored, and save all your pennies with this free app at $20 off list price. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- You must be logged in to your account to redeem/install app.
- Organize your idea with pictures, shapes, colors, flags, and more.
- Use the auto-layout feature and make the perfect mind map, org chart, or family tree.
- Annotate and highlight your mind map with your pen, then export it to PDF or PNG for easy sharing.
- Sync your work to OneDrive for access on all your devices.
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
Save on headphones when you purchase a 3-Month Tidal membership. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Click on the "Hot Offer" below the price on the product page and add the Tidal membership to your cart to see this deal.
- Tidal continues at $9.99 per month after the free 3-month trial period.
Sign In or Register