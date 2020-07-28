That's a $44 savings and $2 less than you'd pay from Tidal direct for the same 3-month subscription in their current sale. Buy Now at Best Buy
- After three months, the subscription continues at $14.99 per month unless canceled.
- high-quality audio
- expertly-curated playlists
-
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for a 2-month individual plan and bag a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for 99 cents. (That's a total of $16.97 for Prime members or $20.97 without Prime.) Other sellers charge at least $32 for the Echo Dot alone.
Prefer to have your Echo Dot tell you the time without having to ask? Buy the 2-month individual subscription, as above, and you can score an Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for $9.99 ($25.97 total for Prime members, $29.97 without), which is a savings of at least $45 for the device alone. Shop Now at Amazon
- Current subscribers are not eligible.
- After the 2-month period, your Amazon Music subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 without).
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sakana Sisters via Amazon.
Save on drum kits, thrones, pedals, percussion pads, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Sign In or Register