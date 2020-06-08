sponsored
New
Tidal · 1 hr ago
30 days free
Tidal offers a 30-day trial of its Tidal Premium or HiFi music streaming service for free. Shop Now at Tidal
Features
- Over 60 million tracks in lossless audio quality
- Exclusive music and videos
- Behind-the-scenes documentaries on today's top stars
- Tidal X events including live experiences, pre-sale and ticket giveaways
- After the promotional period, you'll be billed the regular monthly price unless you cancel.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Adorama Overstock Deals
Over 450 items on sale
free shipping
Save on cameras from $60, home audio from $200, musical instruments from $55, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
2 wks ago
Valhalla Supermassive Effects Plug-In for PC / Mac
free
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
Tips
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
Features
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
2 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Harman Audio · 1 mo ago
Digitech Pedals and Accessories at Harman Audio
up to 70% off
free shipping
So you've been wanting to take your guitar effects to a Whole. Other. Level. Get the effects pedal you've been wishing for and save some money, too! Then, have a home concert so all your quarantined neighbors can enjoy the music (or not). Shop Now at Harman Audio
Sign In or Register