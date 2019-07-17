As one of its Prime Day deals, MobvoiUS offers the Ticwatch Pro Premium Smartwatch for $174.99 with free shipping. Buy Now
- Wear OS by Google
- 1.39" layered display with 400x400 AMOLED screen and power-saving LCD display
- up to 30 days of battery life
- Google Assistant-enabled
- GPS
- step and calorie tracker
- heart rate monitor
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
ImmSssDirect via Amazon offers the ImmSss Stainless Steel Apple Watch Replacement Band in several colors (#1Black pictured) for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "20QBNUJ5" to cut that to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Select size/color combinations are from $15.12 with free shipping for Prime members after using the same coupon code.
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
YNCTECH via Amazon offers its YNCTE Kids' 2G GSM Smart Watch in Blue or Pink for $35.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "5NA7GWZI" to drop that to $27.39. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.44" touchscreen display
- standby time of up to 7 days per full charge
- requires GSM SIM card (not included)
- USB charging cable
YNCTECH via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' GSM Smart Watch in Pink or Blue for $49.99. Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "L3PRWGPT" to drop that to $34.99. With free shipping ,that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.44" touchscreen display
- IP67 water-resistant rating
- GSM SIM card required (not included)
- USB charging cable
- SOS emergency call feature
Kyisgos via Amazon offers its Kyisgos 42mm/44mm Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "SWFBUFR6" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100% genuine leather band
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon cuts up to 30% off Apple Watches and iPads. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of Garmin Wearable and GPS Devices. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch in Black/Gray for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $110. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
- sunlight-visible display
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
Sign In or Register