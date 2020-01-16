Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 33 mins ago
Ticwatch E2 Shadow Smartwatch
$128 $160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • New Google Shopping customers can use coupon "JANSAVE20" to cut an extra $20 off.
Features
  • 24hr heart rate monitor
  • built-in GPS
  • Compatible with iOS and Android
  • Google Assistant is built-in
  • Receive notifications
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/16/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches Google Shopping
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register