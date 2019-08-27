Personalize your DealNews Experience
Pharmapacks via eBay offers the Tic Tac Orange Mints 200-Count 4-Pack for $11.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Slim Jim Smoked Snack Sticks 46-Pack for $8.62. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that price to $8.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's 18 cents a meat stick and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 16-oz. Jar 3-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink 9.5-oz. Glass Bottle 15-Pack in Mocha for $17.99. Clip the $4 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $13.09 with free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by at least $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
