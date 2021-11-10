That's a great price for a steel starter set. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gold or Rainbow
- carbon steel bakeware is oven-safe to 450°
- stainless steel base cookware is oven-safe to 500°
- includes two fry pans, two saucepans with lids, stockpot with lid, pizza pan, baking tray, cake pan, cookie sheet, and accessories
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's 70% off for a $35 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- stainless steel steam tray
- oven-safe to 400°F
- dishwasher safe
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's
- Includes an 8" frypan, 12" frypan, 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ lid, 2.5-qt. saucepan, and lid 6-qt. stockpot w/ lid
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
Sign In or Register