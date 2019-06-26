New
Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PS4 / PC
$272 $500
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PlayStation 4 and Windows for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $92, although most major retailers charge at least $400. Buy Now
Features
  • Ferrari 599XX Evo replica
  • 1080° turning radius
  • adjustable metal pedals
  • 2 paddle shifters
  • 6 action buttons
  • 3-position rotary switch
  • D-pad
