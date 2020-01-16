Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Thrustmaster T150 Pro Racing Wheel for PS4 / PS3
$155 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $35, although most stores charge $199 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • To get this deal, use code "ALT15B".
Features
  • 1080 degree force feedback
  • two 5" wheel-mounted sequential paddle shifters
  • 13 action buttons and D-pad
  • rubber-coated wheel grips
  • Model: ThrustMaster-T150-Pro
  • Code "ALT15B"
