Thrifty Stainless Steel Cylindrical Ice Cream Scoop for $20
Rite Aid · 49 mins ago
Thrifty Stainless Steel Cylindrical Ice Cream Scoop
$20 $30
free shipping w/ $35

That's $10 off list, $17 under the price via their Amazon storefront, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rite Aid

  • Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
  • commercial grade stainless steel
  • dispenses ice cream in perfect cylinders
  • Expires 6/26/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
