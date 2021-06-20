Thrifty Stainless Steel Cylindrical Ice Cream Scoop for $20

New
Rite Aid · 49 mins ago
$20 $30
free shipping w/ $35
That's $10 off list, $17 under the price via their Amazon storefront, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rite Aid
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
- commercial grade stainless steel
- dispenses ice cream in perfect cylinders
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/26/2021
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
