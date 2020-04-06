Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Thomas & Friends Wood Lift & Load Cargo Train Track Set
$29 $67
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • suitable for ages 3+
  • includes Charlie, 2 Troublesome Trucks, 2 cargo pieces, and ​​poseable crane operator figure
  • track layout includes 2 track adaptors, transfer crane, cargo loading station, ramps, and 4-way crossing
  • track adaptors connect to other Wooden Railway track systems
  • Model: GGH31
