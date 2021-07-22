Thirstystone Natural Agate Coasters 4-Pack for $19
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Thirstystone Natural Agate Coasters 4-Pack
$19 $75
free shipping w/ $25

It's a $7 drop from our April mention, $56 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
  • coaster diameter is approximately 3.75" and will vary
  • silicone feet
  • hand wash only
