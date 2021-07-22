Thirstystone Natural Agate Coasters 4-Pack for $19

It's a $7 drop from our April mention, $56 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- coaster diameter is approximately 3.75" and will vary
- silicone feet
- hand wash only
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "40HHSG40" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Kousi via Amazon.
- each cube can support 30-40-lbs.
- multiple door opening directions
- stack in portrait, landscape, L-shape, or split
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
With over 350 clocks discounted, be sure to take the time to find the one that best suits your style. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Trademark Miller Lite Retro Design Chrome Neon Wall Clock for $58 (low by $8).
Celebrate getting halfway through 2021 (and look forward to what will hopefully be some cooler temperatures) with a whole host of Christmas decor, lights, patio furniture, heaters, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Alpine 32" Plug-in Garden Pathway Stake Light for $23.49 (low by $12).
Save on shorts, pants, hoodies, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Logo Mesh T-Shirt for $8.75 (low by $8)
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Coupon code "HOME" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
