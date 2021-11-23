It's a $68 low and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- measures 17" x 11"
- marble and acacia wood construction
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "BASEUSWUL" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus Offcial Store via Amazon.
- built-in 1,800mAh rechargeable battery
- touch control stepless dimming
- 3 color temperatures
- 80° angle adjustment
- 3 brightness levels
- magnetic base
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 7.5-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $159.99 ($100 off).
That's a low by $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 60 blue LED markers
- protective glass lens
- set one or multiple timers
- timer function requires a compatible Echo device and will automatically sync for Day Light Savings Time with Alexa
- automatic updates
- Model: CC5012
Shop chandeliers, work lights, ceiling fans, pendant lights, wall lights, landscape lighting, vanity lighting, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Hydra 70" Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote for $130 (half off and a $110 low).
- Bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.99 (store pickup may also be available).
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
That's the best price we could find by $12 and a great deal in general for a Nautica polo. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Mirage Blue pictured)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
