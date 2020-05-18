Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 47 mins ago
Thirstystone Ceramic Wine Bottle Serve Board
$5 $34
free shipping w/ $25

It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
  • stoneware
  • can be used as a fruit or cheese board or use a wipe-off marker to write a menu or welcome message
  • Expires 5/18/2020
    Published 47 min ago
