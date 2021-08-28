Thirstystone Ceramic Tigers Salt & Pepper Set for $7
New
Macy's · 46 mins ago
Thirstystone Ceramic Tigers Salt & Pepper Set
$6.96 $29
pickup

It's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Features
  • 3-hole shaker for salt and a 2-hole shaker for pepper
  • silicone stoppers
  • about 3.5" tall
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Thirstystone
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register