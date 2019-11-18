Open Offer in New Tab
That Daily Deal · 59 mins ago
Thinsulate-Style Winter Gloves
$6 $30
free shipping

That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • Adjustable at the wrist with a hook and loop strap
  • fleece lined
  • Full grip "dots" on palm and fingers
  • 100% polyester
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
FunkHouse9
"Thinsulate-style." I am a believer that there's a difference between the real thing and imitation here. So, for them to claim they're $24 off is misleading in my mind. The real ones cost that. The imitation gloves shouldn't. They may be good gloves, but also perhaps not the deal they're suggesting.
56 min ago