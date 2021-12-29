That's $70 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Dark Olive.
- With a medium DSLR, holds 2 to 4 lenses
- Holds camera with attached 24-70mm lens
- Accommodates detached 70-200mm f/2.8
- Holds a 13" laptop and 10" tablet
Expires 12/29/2021
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $75 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- side tablet pocket
- padded insert w/ 2 dividers
- interior zip organizer pocket
- water resistant fabric
- padded, adjustable shoulder strap
- Model: MOD-LUX-619
eBay sellers charge at least $14 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- At this price in Ash or Sage.
- holds a full-size DSLR camera with an extra lens or a mirrorless body with up to two lenses
- Kodra material with a DWR weatherproof coating
- 2 inner side pockets and several slip pockets
- 2 touch-fastening FlexFold dividers
- adjustable cross-body sling strap
- zippered external pocket
- padded tablet sleeve
- Model: BSL-5
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Camo at this price.
- water-resistant canvas
- padded interior compartment w/ divider
- Model: 701-83CAMO
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
Net huge savings (many items are at least 50% off) on camera bags, tripods, lenses, SD memory cards, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping with no minimum purchase required; otherwise, orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the MeFOTO BackPacker Travel Tripod for $69 (low by $61).
