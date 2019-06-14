New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Think Tank Photo Steroid Speed Belt V2.0 for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- adjustable component positions
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit
$50 $100
free shipping
Zomei via Amazon offers the Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit for $99.99. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "BEU7HX5O" to drop the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dimmable
- 3 color settings
- light stand
- smartphone holder
- carrying bag
Amazon · 6 days ago
Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light
$436 $545
free shipping
Pergear via Amazon offers the Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light in 6,000K Daylight for $545. Coupon code "20AE4VHA" drops the price to $436. With free shipping, that's $109 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- universal bowens mount
- wireless remote with 328-foot range
- smart temperature control
- aircraft grade-aluminum body
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case w/ Foam
$45
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case with Customizable Foam in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, although it usually ships in two to five weeks.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It measures 13" x 12" x 6" and features:
- impact- and UV-resistant resin construction
- IP67 dust and water protection
- pressure relief valve
- 2 7mm lock holes
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 17 hrs ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$719 $1,279
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
