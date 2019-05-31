B&H Photo Video offers the Think Tank Photo Lens Changer 35 V2.0 Case in Black for $12.75 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $22. Deal ends June 1. Buy Now
Features
  • for a 24-70mm f/2.8 or 100mm f/2.8 lens
  • wide mouth drawstring opening
  • padded nylon / removable rain cover
  • bungee cord top access
  • includes "rotate or lock" mechanism
  • Model: 700136