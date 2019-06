ThinkGeek takes 50% off sitewide via coupon code "MOVINGDAY" as part of its Moving Sale. Shipping starts at $7.95. All sales are final, and some exclusions may apply. Additionally, orders are expected to ship within 2 to 4 weeks.While ThinkGeek isn't officially shutting down, they'll be merging with their parent company, GameStop, once their website shuts down. Shop Now