Thermos Intak 24-oz. Hydration Bottle w/ Rotating Water Meter for $4
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
Thermos Intak 24-oz. Hydration Bottle w/ Rotating Water Meter
$4.49 $15
free shipping

You'd pay over $10 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • They're new but may have some "slight imperfections"
Features
  • rotating meter
  • flip up carrying loop
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen That Daily Deal Thermos
Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register