New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Thermos 24-oz. Stainless King Food Jar
$16 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Thermos 24-oz. Food Jar in Hammertone for $15.51. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge over $25. Buy Now

Features
  • vacuum-insulated
  • keeps liquids hot for 14 hours, cold for 24 hours
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Thermos
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register