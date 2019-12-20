Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Thera-Med Electric Heating Pad and Moist Heating Pad
$18 $35
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • auto shut-off
  • four temperature settings
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health That Daily Deal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register