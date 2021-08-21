The Zebra: Stop overpaying for car insurance

sponsored
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sterling Document Holder 2-Pack
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
At $2 per each, it's an overall great deal on these holders.
Update: The price is now $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I can't stand clutter in vehicle. These are an inexpensive way to stay organzied and keep all important documents together."
Features
- strong closure
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bosch HEPA Premium Cabin Air Filter
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
Features
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Tooenjoy Universal Car Door Step
$28 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40CA5HKC" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
Features
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Amazon · 1 day ago
Jdiag Super EL50448 Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor Reset Tool
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% extra savings coupon and apply code "409NEWQS' to save $10 and drop the price a buck below our mention a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by iDiag via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with 315/433MHz tire sensors (check product page for specific models)
- requires 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: US-SU-super 50448
