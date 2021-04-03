sponsored
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Tacklife Cordless Rechargeable Tire Inflator
$35 $50
free shipping
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P7MPYJGM" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WorldUS via Amazon.
Features
- built-in 2,200mAh lithium battery
- LCD digital pressure gauge
- measures Psi, Bar, Kpa, and Kg/cm²
- LED flashlight with 2 modes
- 3 inflation adapters
- includes USB charging cable, DC 12V cable, backup fuse, carry bag, and 2-year warranty card
- Model: X1
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
WARMQ 16" Undercarriage Pressure Washer & Water Broom
$37 $49
free shipping
Use coupon code "I7792JOS" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WARMQ-Zeus of CAR Storage via Amazon.
Features
- 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick connector
- 3 extension wands
- 4 pressure washer nozzles
- wash mitt attachment
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 wk ago
Haul-Master 2,000-lb. Capacity Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
$45
$7 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Features
- 170" x 50" heavy duty polypropylene load sheet
- 68" roller with 21" removable handle
- designed for 1/2 ton, compact, and step-side pickup truck beds
Advance Auto Parts · 2 days ago
Rain-X Ceramix Detailer 22-oz. Spray Bottle
free after rebate
pickup
You'd pay at least $12 elsewhere for this product. Shop Now at Advance Auto Parts
Tips
- Rebate here
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- for exterior use
- HydroShield Polymer Blend formula
- repels water
- UV protection
- non-abrasive
- non-streaking
