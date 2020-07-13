New
Fanatical · 15 mins ago
The Yakuza Bundle for PC (Steam)
$26 $70

It's $37 less than buying the bundle directly from Steam, which includes three titles in the oft overlooked but cult favourite Yakuza series. Buy Now at Fanatical

Features
  • Includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals PC Games Fanatical
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register