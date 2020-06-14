From 2pm ET, NBC's 2015 TV broadcast of The Wiz Live! will stream for free for 48 hours from The Show Must Go On YouTube page. So sit back, relax, and follow the yellow brick road. Shop Now at YouTube
- Shanice Williams (Dororthy), Queen Latifah (The Wiz), Mary J. Blige (Evillene), David Alan Grier (Cowardly Lion), Ne-Yo (Tin-Man), Elijah Kelley (Scarecrow), Uzo Aduba (Glinda the Good), Amber Riley (Addaperle), Common (Bouncer), and Stephanie Mills (Auntie Em)
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
- Did we mention "The Cookout" is on here? Because "The Cookout" is on here.
You'll pay around $6 to stream on other services. Shop Now at Amazon
- It's also available on Google Play for free.
- Rental includes 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started.
Subscriptions start at $30, so this a great chance to try Sling's content out for free. Shop Now
- It's free every day from 5pm to midnight.
- To join, enter your email and password and then sign in on any device.
- Includes 50+ live channels
- cloud DVR
- the ability to stream on 3 screens simultaneously
- 50k+ On-Demand movies & shows
Stream this Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated film for free, available for the entire month of June. Shop Now at Amazon
- It's also available on Google Play for free.
- rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
It's closed for now, but you can still enjoy the... unique delights of Philadelphia's Mütter Museum, from The Soap Lady to the Giant Megacolon, thanks to this 25-minute walkthrough. Shop Now at YouTube
- "Soap Lady & The Giant Megacolon" is coming to a SyFy Friday night lineup sometime soon.
- curator Anna Dhody is your guide
This concert costs at least $13 to buy digitally – enjoy the official upload for free on YouTube instead. Something something Working On a Stream. Shop Now at YouTube
- The important bits are Nils' Youngstown solo and the Jungleland sax solo. Everything else is just a really good excuse for those to happen.
Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, director Ava DuVernay's examination of the U.S. prison system looks at how the country's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. This Oscar-nominated film won Best Documentary at the Emmys, the BAFTAs and the NAACP Image Award. Shop Now at YouTube
- It's rated TV-MA for mature audiences and is recommended for ages 17 and up.
- Netflix full feature
