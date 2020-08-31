Open Offer in New Tab
The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
Free Night for Essential Workers

As a mighty heartfelt thanks, healthcare workers, bankers, grocers, trash collectors, and more can bag a complimentary night stay, without a minimum, at this 5-star resort on the Strip. Shop Now

Tips
  • Click here to view the full (and substantial) list of qualifying essential workers.
  • Call Resort Services at 866-275-9040 and mention coupon code "JEAGET" to qualify and book this offer.
  • Book this offer by August 31 for stays through December 29.
  • Note that The Venetian is expected to reopen on June 1.
  Code "JEAGET"
  Expires 8/31/2020
