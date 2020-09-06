Many of the extremely expensive DLC packs for the already free DCS World are free to play for two weeks, including the A-10C Warthog, F-16C Viper, F/A-18C Hornet, P-51D Mustang, and Spitfire LF Mk IX. (You'll have to click through to each individual DLC pack to see this offer.) While they won't stay in your account, it's a great chance to try content that would normally cost at least $50 apiece. Shop Now at Steam